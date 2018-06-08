UPDATE: New charges added against suspected Planet Fitness kidnapper

UPDATE (6-28-18): The suspect who was accused of robbing, kidnapping, and raping women from the Monroe Planet Fitness parking lot has new additional charges.

Jaquwn Newton, 18, was also accused of raping and robbing a woman at gunpoint on May 23rd at Shannon Oaks Apartments in Monroe.

Police say the woman was headed to the front door of her apartment when Newton forced her inside, then forced her to perform oral sex and have sex with him.

He ‘s been charged with armed robbery and first degree rape .

Police say they also have tied Newton to a vehicle theft in Evangeline on April 23rd.

UPDATE (6/21/18): The suspect wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping as well as first degree rape has been arrested.

Jaquwn Newton, 18, was arrested by Monroe police on two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of first degree rape, and one count of unauthorized use of an access card.

The initial investigation involving Newton as a suspect in other crimes began on June 6, 2018. On this day at 10:45 AM Monroe police street crime “HEAT” team, along with Monroe police investigators, K-9 Officer, and patrol officers located Newton in the 3500 block of South Grand Street where a short foot pursuit ensued.

Newton was found hiding inside of a warehouse maintenance yard in the back of 3505 South Grand Street where he was apprehended without incident.

Jaquwn Newton is the same suspect that is believed to have committed other crimes with victims in the planet fitness parking lot area in Monroe.

Monroe Police would like to think all the citizens who called into crimestoppers and assisted in locating Jaquwn Newton.

Newton was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center where his total bond was set at $1,000,00000; on three counts he has no bond.

UPDATE (6/8/18): The person involved in the armed robbery and attempted kidnapping that happened in the Planet Fitness parking lot has been identified and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Jaquwn Newton, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping and unauthorized use of an access card.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the incident happened on June 6, 2018 in the Planet Fitness parking lot.

Investigation revealed the victim was leaving the business when they were approached by 18-year-old Jaquwn Newton in a camo mask.

Officials say Newton pointed a handgun at the victim and robbed them of money after she was forced at gunpoint to go the ATM. The suspect drove her car near 26th and Renwick St. where Newton jumped out and ran.

The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of armed robbery.

Police say they responded to an armed robbery at 1205 Lamy Lane in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on June 6, 2018 around 11:52 p.m.

Investigation revealed that the victim was leaving the business when they were approached by a black male just under 6’0” tall, slender build with fairly dark complexion.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and robbed them of money.

The person in the attached photos is the accused suspect.

Officers are asking the public to look at the clothes and eyes to see if anyone can identify.

Anyone with information on his who this person is should contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.