Monroe Man sentenced to 24 years for trafficking fentanyl and heroin

UPDATE: (8/14/20) MONROE, La. – A 35-year old Monroe man who trafficked fentanyl and heroin

in the Monroe area was sentenced on July 30, 2020, for his crimes, announced Acting

United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

Anderson Curtel Duke was sentenced to 24 years in prison and 6 years supervised

release by U.S. District Donald E. Walter after being convicted on two counts of

possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to

distribute heroin following a three-day trial in February 2020. There is no parole in the

federal system.

The United States presented evidence during trial showing that Duke was a high

volume heroin, fentanyl, and oxycodone dealer in the Monroe/West Monroe areas. In

May 2018, the Monroe Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Metro

Narcotics Unit and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office began a joint investigation into

the drug trafficking operation of Anderson Duke. During their investigation, law

enforcement agents used physical and electronic surveillance, undercover purchases, and

search warrants to confirm Duke’s drug activities. On June 19, 2018, agents decided to

end their month-long investigation and arrested Duke.

Testimony at trial revealed that Duke knew the heroin he sold was stronger than

normal and that he obtained the heroin and fentanyl from a source of supply in the

Lafayette area. During a recorded interview, post-arrest, Duke stated when he touched

the heroin with his bare hands, he would go to sleep and wake up without remembering

what had happened. He also stated during the interview that on one occasion he had to

perform what he described as “junkie tricks” on one of his customers to revive that

customer after an overdose. At least five other people overdosed on the same batch of

heroin.

(12/14/18) A Monroe man is facing up-to-life in prison after being indicted on drug charges that resulted in death, according to David C. Joseph, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted 33-year-old Anderson Curtel Duke on two counts of distribution of fentanyl, one of which resulted in a person’s death, three counts of distribution of heroin, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The indictment alleges Duke distributed or possessed with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine beginning May 21, 2018 through June 19, 2018. The indictment further alleges that on June 19, 2018, Duke distributed fentanyl, which resulted in the death of the recipient.

If convicted, Anderson Duke faces 20 years to life on the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death (count 1), up to 20 years on the distribution of fentanyl and heroin and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin (counts 2-5; 7-9), and five years up to 40 years on the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (count 6).

The charges against Duke resulted from an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown is prosecuting the case.

———-

(12/14/18) United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Anderson Curtel Duke, 33, of Monroe, Louisiana, was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury on two counts of distribution of fentanyl, one of which resulted in a person’s death, three counts of distribution of heroin, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The indictment alleges that Duke distributed or possessed with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine beginning May 21, 2018 through June 19, 2018.

The indictment further alleges that on June 19, 2018, Duke distributed fentanyl, which resulted in the death of the recipient.

If convicted, Anderson Duke faces 20 years to life on the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death (count 1), up to 20 years on the distribution of fentanyl and heroin and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin (counts 2-5; 7-9), and five years up to 40 years on the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (count 6).

The charges against Duke resulted in an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown is prosecuting the case. The charges in the indictment are only accusations.

A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.