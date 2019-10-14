UPDATE: Skeletal remains found in Bienville Parish believed to be Ashley Martin

UPDATE: (10/14/19) — The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that skeletal remains that were found in Bienville Parish are believed to be that of Ashley Martin Davis.

According to JPSO, the remains were found Friday afternoon off of Piney Woods Road in Mill Creek.

DNA testing will be done to verify the identity of the remains.

UPDATE (1/12/19) — Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward to anyone who can offer any information on the possible location of Ashley Martin Davis’ remains.

On November 1, 2018 the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the disappearance of Ashley Martin Davis.

The investigation has led JPSO to believe that on or about October 26, 2018 in late hours into the early morning hours of 27th Ashley Martin Davis was murdered in Odessa,Texas.

Deputies have evidence that makes them believe the suspect, Jonathan Boston, transported her body back to Louisiana in her vehicle, which was located in Bienville Parish.

During the course of the investigation the suspect killed himself, but prior to taking his life, he confessed to family that he killed Ashley Martin Davis, but did not indicate where he put her body.

Laterrian Lewis was arrested for Obstruction of Justice in this Murder Investigation.

Deputies believe Lewis and another, possibly local, person helped Boston dispose of Ashley’s body.

Sheriff Brown pleads for anyone that might have any information pertaining to this case to come forward.

A reward is being offered for any information that leads us to the whereabouts of Ashley Martin Davis’ remains.

————–

UPDATE (11/9/18)

The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in gaining information to the death of a missing Jonesboro woman.

Sheriff Brown posted an update on their Facebook page containing the latest details in the investigation of Ashley Martin Davis.

Officials believe Davis was murdered in Odessa, Texas and brought back to Louisiana in her vehicle which was hidden in the woods.

Ashley may have been wearing this clothing seen in this photograph taken by security cameras showing her with the deceased suspect in Odessa, Texas shortly before she was murdered.

Deputies also received this photograph from a deer hunter who hunts in this same general area. One of his cameras caught the suspect walking in the woods on November 3, 2018, the day after being confronted by my deputies

Anyone with information about this case to please come forward and contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 259-9021.

Read Sheriff’s full statement and update below:

On November 1, 2018, my department initiated an investigation into the disappearance of Ashley Martin Davis. We sought assistance from the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Dept., the Louisiana State Police and Texas Rangers. The investigation has led us to believe that during the early morning hours on October 27, 2018, Ashley Martin Davis was murdered in Odessa, Texas. We believe, the suspect Jonathon Boston, transported her body back to Louisiana, in her vehicle, which he hid in the woods off of LA Hwy. 9 near Lucky, LA. in Bienville Parish. During the course of the investigation, the suspect killed himself. Prior to taking his life, he did communicate information to some of his family members that he murdered Ashley. These same family members then provided that information to us. Unfortunately, he did not provide any specifics on what he did with Ashley’s remains, other than say he, “drug her into the woods”. In addition, evidence has led us to arrest Boston’s brother, Laterrian Lewis, for having knowledge of the homicide and for aiding his brother in helping hide the remains of Ashley Martin Davis and for lying to law enforcement when confronted with the evidence against him. For the past few days we have searched the wooded areas in and around the location where we found Ashley’s vehicle, but unfortunately, we have not been successful. We are continuing our efforts to locate Ashley’s body and help this family bring closure to a very difficult time in their lives. We are asking for the public’s assistance. I’m especially asking hunters who will be in the woods this deer season, in the area around LA Hwy. 9 and LA Hwy. 4 near Lucky, LA and the area around Bienville, LA to pay a little closer attention to your surroundings and help us locate Ashley’s remains. Ashley may have been wearing this clothing (Att. #1) seen in this photograph taken by security cameras showing her with the deceased suspect in Odessa, Texas shortly before she was murdered. We also have received this photograph (Att. #2) from a deer hunter who hunts in this same general area. One of his cameras caught the suspect walking in the woods on November 3, 2018, the day after being confronted by my deputies, but this promising lead did not, at least until this point, produce the results we were hoping for. To conclude my statement, I am asking anyone with information about this case to please come forward. Thank you,

Sheriff Andy Brown

———–

UPDATE (11/7/18): The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office has an update on a missing woman we first brought to you on Monday.

The suspect, Jonathan “Jay” Boston, confessed to family members that he had killed Ashley Martin Davis. He confessed that this occurred in Odessa Texas.

Police say Laterrian Lewis has been arrested on charges for Obstruction of Justice in the murder investigation of Ashley Martin Davis.

Boston was the last person Davis was seen with. Police say the two took a trip to Odessa, Texas, Boston believing Davis could get him a job with the oil company she worked for.

Sheriff Andy Brown says the two got into fight that ended with Boston strangling Davis to death.

Boston then apparently drove the victim’s car back to Bienville Parish, dumping it in a wooded area.

Davis confessing his crimes in a letter to a family member before killing himself.

When going to his residence in East Hodge to make an arrest deputies discovered that Boston had committed suicide in the early morning hours.

Police have located Ashley’s vehicle in Bienville Parish and at this time are continuing to try and locate her body.

————

UPDATE (11/5/18): Laura Red says her relationship with her niece, Ashley, is as close as it gets.

“She’s my sister’s daughter but she’s my daughter too,” Laura said.

She says Ashley’s last visit was nothing out of the ordinary.

“She was home and actually told me she wanted me to cook her meat loaf one of her favorite meals,” she said.

A couple days later Laura received some scary news.

“Someone woke me up and told me she was missing,” Laura said.

The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office has questioned one man.

Her family says they were in a relationship.

“I don’t know anything about him.”

Laura says she’s had her suspicions.

“Kind of some weird feelings, but never said anything to her about it because I didn’t want to upset her,” Laura said.

Their family is waiting desperately to find out what happened but most of all they just want Ashley to come home.

“I’m really having it hard because I can’t sleep I can’t eat and when I lay down I hear her calling me saying Auntie come get me,”

Even though every day makes it even harder, they are hanging on to hope.

“Ashley if you’re out there we are looking for you we’re going to find you,” she said.

Praying they see her again.

“Your family loves you and we will not give up.”

If you’ve heard anything or believe you’ve seen Ashley in the last couple weeks, please contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

————————————————————-

ORIGINAL STORY (11/4/18):

The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

Ashley Martin Davis, 34, was last heard from early Saturday morning, October 27, 2018.

She was reportedly last seen in the East Hodge area of Jackson Parish.

Her last current address was in Lincoln Parish.

Both agencies and police in surrounding areas are working together to find her.

Ashley is a black female with brown eyes and black hair.

She is 5’6” weighing approximately 198 pounds. She was last seen in her 2004 white GMC Yukon with Louisiana license plate number 225CVL.

If anyone has seen her or has any information please contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department at (318)-259-9021.