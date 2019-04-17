Fourth suspect in local pawn shop burglary arrested in Texas, according to Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office

Update: JACKSON PARISH, La. — (7/17/19) The fourth suspect in a local pawn shop burglary has been arrested in Texas, according to Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that an arrest warrant for Kwenton Terrell Thomas was issued on April 17, 2019 for his connection in the burglary at Nomey’s Pawn Shop in Jonesboro, La. He was placed in NCIC as a wanted person by sheriff’s office.

On the morning of July 17, 2019 the sheriff’s office was alerted that Thomas had been arrested by the San Antonio Police Department for a shooting at his workplace.

He was charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office has since placed a detainer on Thomas for the warrant in Jackson Parish. Once Thomas has finalized all charges in Texas, he will then be extradited back to Jackson Parish to face the burglary charge.

Update:

(4/22/19) The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office ask the public’s help in finding a fourth suspect in a pawn shop burglary.

Three arrests have been made in connection with the Nomey’s Pawn Shop burglary. Deputies are currently looking for a fourth suspect by the name of Kwenton Terrell Thomas.

If you know his whereabouts or have any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 259-9021 or Crimestoppers at (318) 388-CASH (2274), or go to www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com.

Calls with Crimestoppers are confidential, never give your name and people never go to court by using Crimestoppers.

Original Story:

(4/17/19) The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three juveniles after a local pawn shop was broken into.

According to the sheriff’s department, during the early morning hours of April 14th & 15th, Nomey’s Pawn Shop was broken into.

Deputies say the suspect broke out the front glass and slid through the security bars.

The suspects took several firearms from the business.

The Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the incident Wednesday morning and since has arrested three juveniles and recovered some of the guns.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate to find the rest of the firearms. If anyone has any information please contact the Sheriff’s office at 318-259-9021.