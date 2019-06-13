UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police locate Bossier City runaway teen

UPDATE: BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL) – (6/14/19)

A teenager who ran away from a Bossier City youth shelter has been found.

Kirsten Breck, 17, was last seen Friday, June 7 at the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter.

Thursday morning BCPD detectives say they were notified by the Baton Rouge Police Department that Breck was located and she is safe.

————————————————————–

ORIGINAL STORY

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL) – (6/13/19) Bossier authorities need your help locating a 17-year-old who ran away last week.

Kirsten Joyce Breck, 17, was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Friday, June 7 at the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in Bossier City.

Kirsten stands 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweat pants.

Detectives say Kirsten is from New Iberia, but they received information that she may be in Baton Rouge.

Anyone with information on Kirsten’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.