UPD Director Tom Torregrossa named a finalist for Campus Safety Director of the Year

MONROE, LA (Press Release) – According to the University of Louisiana Monroe, the Director of Police Services Tom Torregrossa is one of only 17 finalists nationwide for Campus Safety Director of the Year.

A press release from ULM says Campus Safety magazine for hospitals, schools, and universities, annually recognizes top safety directors based on progressive and innovative programs used on campuses across the nation.

Torregrossa joined UPD as director in 2015. After 36 years with the Monroe City Police Department, he retired as a major overseeing the 200-officer patrol division.

Torregrossa says he credits past and current administrations for their commitment to continuously improving campus safety. He said UPD officers are encouraged and grateful for the backing of the Warhawk Family for their work.

Retired President Dr. Nick Bruno was instrumental in providing the support and resources to develop the ULM PD into the professional organization that it is today. The continued leadership of President Dr. Ron Berry ensures that all students, faculty, and staff have a safe and secure learning environment with a fully staffed and equipped police department that stands ready to serve our community. I could not be prouder of the men and women that make up the ranks of the ULM PD and the honorable and dedicated service they provide every day. Their passion for the ULM community is exemplified through this nomination/ Tom Torregrossa

Working closely with Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Valerie Fields, Torregrossa’s top priority is the safety of ULM students.

Safety Director Torregrossa was the first member of the Student Affairs team to reach out to me via LinkedIn, prior to my arrival on ULM’s campus. At that moment I knew, if he cared enough to connect prior to my arrival on campus, he had to be the type of director who placed students first and was concerned about their welfare. I was right. Director Torregrossa and his team are doing a yeoman’s job protecting students, ensuring that laws, policies, and procedures are followed, and cultivating relationships with students and student organizations to provide the opportunity to grow, yet adhere to laws and regulations. Dr. Valerie Fields

Torregrossa said connections with local law enforcement play a vital role in campus security.

The ULM PD finds its success from the relationships it has developed over the years with other law enforcement agencies. Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department and Sheriff Jay Russell of the Ouachita Sheriff’s Office are valuable partners who provide a safe and secure atmosphere at the university and within our community. A special thanks is given to 4th District Attorney Steve Tew for his continued support and partnership in combating on-campus sexual assaults, hazing, and bias-based crimes. Tom Torregrossa

Nominated by UPD Assistant Chief Mark Johnson, among Torregrossa’s notable achievements are:

To protect international students, developed a personal safety class to introduce students to the police department and provide them with safety tips. Also established officer guide services to steer them away from high-crime, off-campus areas.

Created the adjutant/assistant position responsible for Clery Act reporting, Title IX liaison, internal affairs, recruiting, and special events coordination.

Coordinated with fraternity advisors for public meetings and meet-and-greets to discuss current issues that involve law enforcement and minority groups.

The Campus Safety Director of the Year will be announced in July at the Campus Safety Conference East in Bethesda, Md. Complete coverage of the winners will appear this fall in Campus Safety magazine and on CampusSafetyMagazine.com.