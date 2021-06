The West Monroe Police Department will conduct sobriety and occupant protection checkpoint through the month of June.

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission provides federal funding for traffic safety. And, there is extra enforcement for the ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign.

Planned checkpoints are planned for the following dates and times:

June 4th from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

June 8th from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.