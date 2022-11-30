CROSSETT,ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Crossett, Ark., has many Christmas events coming up this Friday and Saturday, December 2 – 3, 2022. The events are part of Crossett’s 2022 Christmas season themed “It’s a Hard Candy Christmas”.

DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS IN CROSSETT: This will take place on December 2, 2022, from 4-8 PM. People are invited to come shop Crossett first at many participating retailers around town to kick off the 2022 Christmas season.

CHRISTMAS IN CROSSETT FESTIVAL: The festival take place on December 3, 2022, from 12 – 5 PM on Main Street. There will be craft vendors, food trucks, a kids zone, and more. To become a sponsor and for more sponsor information, call (870) 364-6591.

CHRISTMAS PARADE: The parade will be on December 3, 2022, starting at 6 PM. The parade lineup will start at 5 PM at the Cap Gates Arena and will travel through town.

For information on registration forms for the festival and parade, call (870) 364-6591.