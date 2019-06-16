Unrestrained Winnfield man killed in crash, five others injured

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRANT PARISH, La. - (6/16/19) Louisiana State Police report early Saturday a single vehicle crash killed a man from Winnfield, LA, who was not wearing a seat belt. Five other occupants, including the driver, received minor to moderate injuries. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle who was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers responded to the crash around 2:25 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 471, at French Cemetery Road. The crash involved a 2006 Dodge pickup, driven by a 17-year-old female of Winnfield. The Dodge was southbound on LA Hwy 471 when the driver lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the driver overcorrected the vehicle, which eventually caused the vehicle to overturn.

The injured occupants were transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center for treatment. All the occupants are from Winnfield and their ages range from six to forty. Rufus Green, 36, was pronounced dead. The driver was cited for careless operation and no driver's license.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to "buckle up!" Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 19 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 21 fatalities.

