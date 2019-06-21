Unrestrained Waterproof man killed in Tensas Parish crash

(6/21/19) WATERPROOF, La. — An early morning crash in Waterproof has claimed the life of one man.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash took the life of 54-year-old Rickie Favorite.

Police say the crash happened as Favorite was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS on MLK Jr. Avenue when, for reasons unknown, the car went off of the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Favorite, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tensas Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.