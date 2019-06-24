Unrestrained Sikes man killed in fatal Jackson Parish crash

(6/24/19) WESTON, La. — A single vehicle crash in Jackson Parish has taken the life of a Sikes man.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night on LA Highway 147 just south of Weston.

Police say 69-year-old Brandon Litton, of Sikes, was driving south on Highway 147 around a left-hand curve when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and entered a ditch. The vehicle drove through the ditch before striking a large tree.

Litton, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A toxicology sample has been taken and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.