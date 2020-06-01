Unrestrained passenger killed in fatal crash

Natchitoches Parish, La. (06/01/20)— On May 30, 2020, shortly after 2:30 A.M., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 49 near mile marker 146.

This crash claimed the life of an unrestrained passenger inside the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Kadredra Carpenter of Natchitoches.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 22-year-old Eric Hudson of Natchitoches, was traveling south on Interstate 49.

For reasons still under investigation, Hudson’s vehicle left the highway and entered a ditch.

Hudson over-corrected his steering, which caused the Tahoe to rollover. During the rollover, Carpenter was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

Hudson and three other passengers in the vehicle, who were all unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries in the crash and were taken to local hospitals.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

