Unrestrained Oak Grove man dies in fatal crash on Highway 577

West Carroll Parish, La. (07/14/20)— On July 13, 2020, shortly after 4:15 p.m., Troopers began investigating a fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 577 near Hurt Road.

This crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Timothy LaBorde of Oak Grove.

The initial investigation revealed a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by LaBorde, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 577.

For reasons still under investigation, LaBorde’s vehicle traveled off the highway and struck a tree.

LaBorde, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

