Unrestrained Driver Killed in Winn Parish Crash

Winn Parish – Authorities with the Louisiana State Police Troop E say they responded to a fatal crash on LA HWY 34 near Bethlehem Road which claimed the life of 29-year-old Rodney Sapp of Atlanta. The crash happened on December 31, 2020 at approximately 5:30 PM.

According to investigators, Sapp’s 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound on LA HWY 34 and for reasons still under investigation, Sapp’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Investigators say Sapp was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained and submit for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities would like to remind everyone that buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2020, Troop E investigated a total of 51 fatal crashes resulting in 59 deaths.