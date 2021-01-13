Unrestrained driver killed in three-vehicle crash

Sabine Parish (KTVE/KARD) (01/13/21)— On January 12, 2021, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a three-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 6 near Stoker Loop.

This crash killed 58-year-old John Anderson of Many.

The initial investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Anderson, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 6.

For reasons still under investigation, Anderson’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2021 International tractor-trailer.

A third vehicle, which was traveling behind the tractor-trailer, was struck by debris from the crash.

Anderson, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The other two drivers were not injured in the crash.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.