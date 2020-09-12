Unrestrained Driver Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On September 11, 2020, around 11:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 112 near Union Hill. This crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Christopher Ware of Pitkin.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Ware, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 112. For reasons still under investigation, Ware lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the left side of the highway. As the vehicle re-entered the highway, it began to overturn.

Ware, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2020, Troop E has investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 44 deaths.