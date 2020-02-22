Unrestrained Driver Killed in Commercial Motor Vehicle Crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Union Parish, La. (Press Release) – On February 22, 2020, just after midnight, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 167.  This crash claimed the life of an Arkansas man.   

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Mack Truck, driven by 49-year-old Michael Ward of El Dorado, Arkansas, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 167.  For reasons still under investigation, Ward failed to negotiate a right-hand curve which caused his vehicle to travel off the left side of the highway and into the median.  His vehicle traveled a short distance in the median before it rolled over and came to rest. 

Ward, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.  A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.  The crash remains under investigation. 

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated to eight fatal crashes resulting in nine deaths.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories