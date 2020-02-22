Unrestrained Driver Killed in Commercial Motor Vehicle Crash

Union Parish, La. (Press Release) – On February 22, 2020, just after midnight, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 167. This crash claimed the life of an Arkansas man.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Mack Truck, driven by 49-year-old Michael Ward of El Dorado, Arkansas, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 167. For reasons still under investigation, Ward failed to negotiate a right-hand curve which caused his vehicle to travel off the left side of the highway and into the median. His vehicle traveled a short distance in the median before it rolled over and came to rest.

Ward, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated to eight fatal crashes resulting in nine deaths.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.