Unrestrained driver killed in Catahoula Parish crash

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. — A fatal crash on Wednesday night near Jonesville claimed the life of a Harrisonburg man.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, the crash happened shortly after 11:00 PM Wednesday on Louisiana Highway 124 south of Jonesville.

LSP’s initial investigation showed a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by 23-year-old Jordan Perrin of Harrisonburg, was driving south on Highway 124. Perrin’s vehicle ran off of the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

LSP says Perrin was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and was fatally injured. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger in the truck, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, only received minor injuries.

LSP does suspect impairment played a role in this fatal crash. A toxicology sample was taken and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.