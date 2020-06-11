Unrestrained Clayton Man Killed in Crash, Alcohol and High Speed Suspected Factors

Concordia Parish, La. (Press Release) – Early Thursday morning, a single-vehicle crash killed a man from Clayton, LA. The driver was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Alcohol and high speed are suspected factors in this crash.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred on U.S. Hwy 65, which involved a 2014 Cadillac CTS, driven by 45-year-old Jason D. Martin. The Cadillac was northbound on U.S. Hwy 65 when Martin lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with several trees.

Tanner sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most important decisions that a motorist can make. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Motorists must be reminded that alcohol and other drugs have many effects on the body. Alcohol and other drugs can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Just one drink may cause these effects. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 19 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 21 fatalities.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.