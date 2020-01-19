Unrestrained Campti Man Killed in Natchitoches Parish Crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (Press Release) – (1/19/20) Early Saturday night, authorities say a single-vehicle crash killed a man from Campti, who was not wearing a seat belt. Troopers responded to the crash around 7:00 p.m., which occurred on Louisiana Highway 153.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 32-year-old Zantere Smith, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 153. For reasons still under investigation, Smith lost control of the SUV, exited the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tree. Smith sustained fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most importance decisions a motorist can make. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can decrease an occupant’s chance of serious injury or death.

Troop E Troopers have investigated four fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in five fatalities.

