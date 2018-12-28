Unlicensed daycare worker arrested after child hospitalized with broken bones

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Amy Wyble (SLPSO)

(KLFY) - ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- (12/28/18) An Arnaudville woman has been charged to two counts of felony cruelty to juveniles following an investigation into two children that suffered severe injuries.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, on December 27, 2018, detectives arrested Amy Wyble after two separate investigations of cruelty to juveniles were investigated.

According to reports, on December 12, 2018, detectives were informed of a 5-month-old victim that had sustained a broken left femur and broken ribs.

Detectives arrived at the area hospital and spoke to the emergency room physician.

The treating pediatric physician said rib fractures were "caused by someone applying forceful compression to the rib cage area and the spiral fracture of the femur was caused by someone forcefully twisting it to the point of breakage."

The femur injury appeared to have occurred within a week and the rib fractures occurring within a four-week window, authorities said. Detectives interviewed the parents and obtained the name of a caregiver who was identified as Wyble.

Detectives were investigating Wyble on a previous complaint of abuse of a three-month-old that had similar injuries under her care. The other child had sustained rib fractures, bruising to her left eye, a laceration to the tongue and top lip.

"Detectives working with the Department of Children and Family Services defined Wyble’s profession as a non-licensed daycare center," the department said.

During Wyble’s interview, she denied intentionally inflicting any pain or injuries on both juveniles.

Wyble provided several non-intentional scenarios of how the victims may have sustained their injuries. Wyble stated that some of the injuries could have been made during the course of changing their diapers and for the fractured ribs; Wyble stated one of the victims had experienced abdominal cramps and she would soothe the child by rubbing the abdominal area.

Detectives continued their investigation and released Wyble. Wyble was later asked to return to the office for an additional interview, and she stated she would not be returning until she hired an attorney.

During the investigation an additional complainant entered the office and stated Wyble was her six-month-old daughter’s caregiver, but was removed from her care due to unexplained bruising to her facial area. The six-month-old child was under her care August 2018 to October 2018. Photographs were submitted and it showed the same injuries the other children had. When brought to Wyble’s attention by the parent she had no explanation. The parent did not want to pursue criminal charges against Wyble but wanted to voice her concern for the safety and well being of other children still in Wyble’s care.

Detectives were able to determine that Wyble was the only adult that had direct supervision of all the victims. This along with other key evidence led detectives to arrest Wyble and charge her with felony cruelty to juveniles.

She was booked on a $20,000 bond.