MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 26, 2022, ULM Football invites the community and its fans to attend Faith & Family Day. The game is scheduled to take place at 4 PM against Sun Belt Conference newcomer Southern Miss.

Photo courtesy of ULM Warhawks

General admission tickets will be on sale for $10 if you use the promo code “FAITH” online. If you would like to purchase tickets online, visit ULMWarhawks.com. Fans can also mention the code when talking to a sales representative from the ULM Ticket Office at 342-HAWK. During this home finale, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the game with other church groups and bring all denominations together from the local community.