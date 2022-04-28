BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe announced that it honored a group of incoming freshmen on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the 2022 Baton Rouge Scholars’ Celebration. The university invited the future Warhawks to join ULM President Ron Berry and other ULM community members for the celebration.
The event included a dinner and a brief awards ceremony. The students were able to invite guests, including someone from their high school who had been influential in their academic journey.
Check out the rest of the celebration photos below. Congratulations future Warkhawks!