BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe announced that it honored a group of incoming freshmen on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the 2022 Baton Rouge Scholars’ Celebration. The university invited the future Warhawks to join ULM President Ron Berry and other ULM community members for the celebration.

The event included a dinner and a brief awards ceremony. The students were able to invite guests, including someone from their high school who had been influential in their academic journey.

A group of University of Louisiana Monroe incoming freshmen pose for a photo at the 2022 Baton Rouge Scholars’ Celebration on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo courtesy of the ULM Facebook page.

A University of Louisiana Monroe incoming freshman poses for a photo with ULM President Ron Berry at the 2022 Baton Rouge Scholars’ Celebration on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo courtesy of the ULM Facebook page.

People attend the 2022 Baton Rouge Scholar’s Celebration on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo courtesy of the ULM Facebook page.

ULM President Ron Berry speaks to guests at the 2022 Baton Rouge Scholars’ Celebration on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Photo courtesy of the ULM Facebook page.

