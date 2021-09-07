University of Louisiana at Monroe is one of many colleges helping students impacted by Ida

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Education is being delayed for some students due to Ida. Hurricane Ida has impacted many people, including students.

Here at ULM, they have housed over 100 college students from down south, since Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana.

According to ULM, they are expecting Nichols College Soccer team to arrive here to provide housing and help in any way possible.

Tommy Walpole, Executive Director of Auxiliary Services says, “Glad that we’re able to help them once they get here. We have about 40 students from Southeastern that got here last Friday. We have 17 members of the cross country team from Nichols State that got here a little before then, and then 31 members of the Nichols State Soccer team and coaches in route today, that’ll be here around 5 or 5:30. So we got about 100 students give or take from Southeastern and Nichols that we’ve been able to get into the resident halls, meal plans, having access to the computers, Library, the Activity Center, the basic necessity when you’re at school.”

All students are tested for COVID to ensure the safety of everyone.

If someone gets covid, there is a special unit for those students away from everyone. ULM will not be taking over classes for the evacuated students.

“The Nichols students will be taking club courses online for Nichols, Southeastern for Southeastern, so they won’t have to mesh in here three weeks into the semester and everyone be kind of lost. I think, it’ll be kind of difficult but we’d make it work, but I think it’s easier on them to take classes online with their professor and all that they’re accustom to. I’m sure they want to get back home and get back into their regular routine as soon as they can, but we’re going to be here for them as long as necessary” says Walpole.