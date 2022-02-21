MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana has announced their plans to lift the mask mandate for the ULM campus, effective immediately.

According to the university, they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 case rates and they will reinstate the mask mandate on campus if the need arises. The university went on to say the faculty still have the option to require masks be worn in their classrooms, but the students will be notified if masks are required in certain classrooms.

The university says their COVID-19 protocols and their mask policy for students or employees who have been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19 will remain the same. They went on to say the current protocols include the requirement that masks must be worn for five days following a COVID-related quarantine. If you wish to read the current protocols they can be found for both here for students and here for faculty.

The school is still encouraging students, faculty, staff, and visitors to protect themselves and others by wearing masks regardless of vaccination status. You can find more about ULM’s coronavirus protocols and policies here.