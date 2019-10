Karla Hughes has stepped down as chancellor at the University of Arkansas-Monticello after having decreasing numbers in enrollment since 2016. Mrs. Hughes plans to resign on Dec. 31 and a new chancellor will be named in a couple of weeks according to the Director of Communications of the University of Arkansas System, Nate Hinkel.

