Unity in the Community Concert & Ruston Mardi Gras Video

RUSTON, La. - Unity in the Community Concert with Howling Mad Bill Perry

Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 - Thursday, Feb 28, 20197:00 pmDixie Center for the Arts, Ruston, LAhttps://www.facebook.com/events/770298136690501/

The Peach 99.3 is excited to present the Unity in the Community concert featuring Howling Mad Bill Perry with Shy Perry Thursday, Feb. 28 at the historic Dixie Theatre!

Known as one of the best blues singers in Mississippi, Howling Mad Bill Perry has a passion for singing the blue and will blow you away with his vocal stylings! The Unity in the Community concert is a part of the parish-wide celebrations for Black History Month.

Admission is $10.

Ruston Mardi Gras Parade & Festival

Saturday, Mar 2, 2019 - Saturday, Mar 2, 20196:30 pmDowntown Ruston, Downtown Ruston, LA 71270https://goo.gl/vfEiee

Vendors, food trucks, live music, kids station, and a Parade will all be rollin' through #RustonLA this Mardi Gras Season! Festivities begin in Downtown Ruston - Railroad Park at 11 AM! The parade begins at 6:30 PM! For questions, contact jazzitup@jaofruston.com.

If you would like to participate as a vendor, musical act, or parade participant, please email jazzitup@jaofruston.org for an application!