United Way to host Rock & Relief benefit for Hurricane Ida victims

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — United Way of Northeast Louisiana has announced that they are currently organizing a concert to benefit United Way’s Embrace Louisiana disaster relief fund to assist evacuees and others that were affected by Hurricane Ida.

The concert is called Rock & Relief, and will be taking place in downtown West Monroe’s Alley Park on Thursday September 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, however monetary donations to the Embrace Louisiana fund will be encouraged.

Also, the public is asked to bring their own chairs, as seating will not be provided. Food vendors will be on-site food available as well.

The musicians scheduled to perform at the benefit include some of the finest talent Northeast Louisiana has ever produced, including Jordan Sheppard and the Cypress Knees, Monty Russell and the Angel Oaks, the Dead Reckoning String Band, Dan Sumner, Josh Madden, John Farmer, The Vidrines, Hidden Tracks and more.

All funds donated to the Embrace Louisiana fund will be used to meet the needs of Hurricane Ida evacuees sheltering in Northeast Louisiana, with any unused funds being donated to United Ways in South Louisiana, and those affected by Hurricane Ida.

The sponsors for this event included Jim Taylor Buick GMC, the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, and the City of West Monroe.

For more information on the Embrace Louisiana campaign, or to pledge a donation, click HERE