MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the United Way of Northeast Louisiana, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the organization recognized outstanding volunteers and corporate partners during its annual Celebrating Excellence event. This year’s regional event took place at Bayou Pointe Event Center on the University of Louisiana Monroe’s campus.

“The success of the United Way campaign depends on everyone in our community,” said Amy Sawyer, Chair of the Board of Directors for United Way of Northeast Louisiana. “And the response this year was remarkable.”

According to the United Way, in addition to recognizing outstanding workplace campaigns, Congresswoman Julia Letlow delivered an inspirational message about the importance of servant leadership. The organization reported that Letlow drew from her personal experiences and challenges that led her to a posture of servanthood, she recognized attendees for their service in the local community.

“Get outside of yourself,” Letlow said of serving others. “Go every day, wake up, and find a way to serve others. You’ll get your joy back.”

The United Way reported that the 2021 projected campaign total of 3,037,000 dollars was announced by Keith Biedenharn, the 2021 United Way NELA Campaign Chair.

According to the organization, on Thursday, March 24, the total amount raised in Lincoln, Union, and Jackson Parishes will be announced, along with Lincoln, Union, and Jackson Parishes award winners, at the Davison Athletics Complex on Louisiana Tech University’s campus.

“Today’s announcement of the overall projected 2021 campaign results is a continued reflection of the generosity of the people in Northeast Louisiana,” Biedenharn said. “It is also an affirmation of the critical services provided by United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s programs, collaboratives, and initiatives.”

“As we move into a new year, I’m excited about the momentum and excitement felt across our community,” said Janet Durden, President of United Way of Northeast Louisiana. “There’s no better time to get involved with the work United Way is doing in Northeast Louisiana.”

Recognized at Celebrating Excellence were the 2021 Outstanding Campaign Coordinator & Team Award winners, Keiona Wesby with Monroe Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED and Chelsey Walley and Team with Business Alliance Financial Services; and the 2021 VolunteerUNITED and 2021 LIVE UNITED Awards winner, University of Louisiana Monroe.

Other awards presented included the Campaign Leaders Award, New Campaign Award, Going the Extra 10% Award, and the Circle of Honor Award.

For a full list of those receiving honors, visit unitedwaynela.org/celebratingexcellence. To watch the recorded event, visit United Way NELA on Facebook at @UnitedWayofNortheastLouisiana.

United Way of Northeast Louisiana works with volunteers, donors, and other organizations locally to create lasting community change in the areas of Education, Financial Stability, and Health—the building blocks for a good quality of life. For more information about United Way of Northeast Louisiana, visit unitedwaynela.org, dial 211 on any landline or mobile phone, a free call 24/7, or text your zip code to 898-211.