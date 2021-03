WEST MONROE, La. — Michelle Saucer with the United Way of Northeast Louisiana joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the United Way’s new “The Heirship Project”.

“The Heirship Project” was created to educate and assist residents who need help obtaining a clear property title and the next workshop is scheduled for Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 6 PM-7:30 PM.

To register for the workshops, call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211.