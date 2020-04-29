United Way NELA disaster funds get $75,000 lift from Chase

MONROE, La. (Press Release) — The United Way of Northeast Louisiana announced it is off to a strong start with its newly launched COVID-19 Response Fund and Tornado Relief Fund, having received a $75,000 philanthropic investment from Chase. This donation is the largest donation for these funds to-date and will support the nonprofit’s continued disaster response efforts in Northeast Louisiana.

The UWNELA COVID-19 Response Fund will be used by United Way of Northeast Louisiana to support immediate response efforts as well as provide assistance for Long-Term housing stability for the most vulnerable people in our area. As of April 29th, United Way of Northeast Louisiana has provided food to 870 individuals from 272 qualifying households whose income has been reduced or lost due to COVID-19.

The UWNELA Tornado Relief Fund will be used to support immediate relief efforts and Long-Term Recovery that will enable people to return to their homes following the devastation of the April 12 tornado. The Tornado Long-Term Recovery Group will be working with displaced families to enable them to return to their homes by providing first month’s rent, household items, and housing deposits.

“The events of 2020 have been exceptionally challenging for our community, and many of our neighbors are hurting right now. To support tornado relief efforts in Monroe, Chase is donating $50,000 to the United Way of Northeast Louisiana to coordinate housing assistance, water and meal provisions, and other emergency needs for those displaced,” said Tania Hilburn, site manager for Chase in Monroe. “And to assist our most vulnerable community members with immediate needs, Chase has provided $25,000 for the United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund. We are so grateful to United Way of Northeast Louisiana for leading this critically needed community response.”

Chase has 1,000 local employees and is one of the largest employers in Ouachita Parish.

“We are enormously grateful for Chase’s generous contribution to United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s two disaster response funds,” said Blake Wheelis, Chair of the United Way NELA Board of Directors. “Chase has been a pillar of support and stability in our community for many years and this donation is a testament to their continued commitment to Northeast Louisiana.”

