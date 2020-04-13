United Way helps residents impacted by Sunday’s tornado

MONROE, La (04/13/20) — United Way is working to help residents impacted by the tornado and they have help for housing situations.

If you or someone you know needs housing after the storm due to damage you can call 2-1-1 or go to the United Way NELA 2-1-1 Facebook page and fill out the sheltering form. United Way also says it’s important to fill out a damage report for homeland security if you’ve been affected, that form is on the United Way NELA website and the United Way NELA Facebook page. They’ve also set up a tornado relief fund for people to donate to the victims.

“That money will be vital to support immediate needs and the long term recovery needs of all these families as they get back into their homes,” said Janet Durden, President of United Way NELA. To give to that fund, you can text NELA tornado to 91999 or visit this website.