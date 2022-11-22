MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The United Community Organization of Magnolia, Ark., is hosting its annual Black and White Event this Saturday, November 26, 2022. The event is for adults ages 30+ and will last from 9 PM to 2 AM.

The Black and White Event is going to take place at the Main Event Pavilion in Magnolia which is located at 111 US-371, Magnolia, AR, 71753. There will be free drinks, DJ Ant, security on site, and an enforced dress code for the party.

Early Bird tickets are $20 and advance tickets are $25, with VIP tickets available as well. To purchase tickets, click here or pick them up at Devine St. Mix located at 1305 E. Main St., Magnolia, AR. CashApp is also available for ticket/table purchase $UCOMagnolia. Please provide your first and last name should you choose to do a CashApp transaction.