UNIQUELY LOUISIANA: The strange, wonderful, & tasty things that make Louisiana what it is

WEST MONROE, La. (5/16/2019) — All day today, NBC 10 & FOX 14 are looking at the people, places, and things that shape Louisiana.

Our Michelli Martin looks at Poverty Point, one of the oldest historic features in the Western Hemisphere, and it’s right here in Northeast Louisiana.

Chelsea Jones talks to two women who are still recovering from the floods of 2016.

Anchor Gordon Boyd looks talks to diners and restaurateurs about the great and wonderful foods you can find in Louisiana.

Michelli Martin looks at Louisiana’s election system and why it is sometimes called “a jungle”.

Randi Ayala talks to local chef Cory Bahr about the unique flavors he uses in his cooking, and most of the ingredients are found in Louisiana.

Anna McAllister talks to folks in Ruston who are thankful for all the help fellow Louisianans have provided since the tornado came through Ruston.

LIGO in Livingston Parish is one of only two places in the world that can detect certain types of gravitational events in space.

Located right next to the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, the Capitol Park Museum tells the story of Louisiana.

Sheila K with Sunny 98.3 helps us out by asking her listeners “What makes Louisiana unique?”