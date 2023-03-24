All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 5, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a residence in Downsville to assist Pafford EMS with a possible overdose. When deputies arrived on the scene, they assisted paramedics with securing the patient and placing her into the ambulance.

According to deputies, 37-year-old Misty Marie Knight of Downsville became extremely combative. According to reports, the patient allegedly bit a UPSO deputy on the inside of their forearm while being secured by deputies, paramedics, and at least four firefighters.

Knight was then restrained and taken to the hospital where she continued to get care for a possible overdose. According to reports, the deputy had been bitten three times in all, one of which had broken the skin. Deputies prepared a warrant for Knight’s arrest since she was not immediately discharged from the hospital.

On March 21, 2023, Knight was arrested in Ouachita Parish and transported back to Union Parish the following day. She was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center and charged with Battery of a Police Officer.