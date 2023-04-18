FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday, May 6, 2023, the Union Parish will host Folk Life Day from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Union Museum of History and Art in the Farmerville, La area.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish

The Town of Farmerville Haywagon Stage will feature foot-tapping music by the Piney Hills Bluegrass Band, guitarist Zeb Payne, pan drum musician Margie Albritton, “America’s Got Talent” blues musician Robert Finley, and the Holmesville Baptist Church Gospel group, and dancing by students of The Dance Studio of Union Parish.