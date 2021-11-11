Union Parish to host a month-long Christmas Toy Drive

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Beginning November 15, businesses throughout Union Parish will begin accepting toy donations for needy children in the parish this Christmas.

The toy drive is being sponsored by the Union Parish Sheriffs Office, Hampton Law Firm and Foster Farms. Drop off locations for the Toy Drive are as follows:

Hampton Law Firm & Title Company

Union Parish Sheriffs Office

Foster Farms

Union General Hospital

Benoit Ford

Origin Bank

Marion State Bank

Louisiana National Bank

Brookshires

To submit a family in need to receive toys this holiday season, click HERE.