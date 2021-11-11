Union Parish to host a month-long Christmas Toy Drive

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Beginning November 15, businesses throughout Union Parish will begin accepting toy donations for needy children in the parish this Christmas.
The toy drive is being sponsored by the Union Parish Sheriffs Office, Hampton Law Firm and Foster Farms. Drop off locations for the Toy Drive are as follows:
- Hampton Law Firm & Title Company
- Union Parish Sheriffs Office
- Foster Farms
- Union General Hospital
- Benoit Ford
- Origin Bank
- Marion State Bank
- Louisiana National Bank
- Brookshires
To submit a family in need to receive toys this holiday season, click HERE.