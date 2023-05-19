UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Sheriff Dusty Gates, Savannah Green of Union Parish has been named the recipient of an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2022–2023 school year. Savannah resides in Marion and plans to continue her education at the University of Louisiana at Monroe to pursue a degree in radiology.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Scholarship recipients display attributes such as academic achievement, leadership, and character. Applicants must also be permanent residents of Louisiana and use the scholarship to seek a higher education within Louisiana as a full-time undergraduate student.

A scholarship recipient is selected in all 64 parishes in Louisiana. Essynce Wallace was chosen as the alternate recipient if Savannah is unable to take advantage of the award.