Union Parish Sheriff’s Office seize over 1,000 grams of marijuana during traffic stop

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday September 15, officers with the Farmerville Police Department stopped a vehicle on Highway 2 in Farmerville which led to a massive drug bust.

After making contact with the driver, 23-year-old Quantarius Peavy, deputies ended up seizing approximately 1,016 grams (2.24 lbs) of marijuana, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and 5 THC vape pens. cartridges.

Peavy was arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on the following charges: