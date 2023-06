UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a black male shown in the attached photo.

Photo courtesy of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to authorities, the man is wanted for allegedly signing fraudulent checks at a business in Farmerville. He appears to be driving a red Toyota Camry, believed to be a 2012-2014 model. If you have any information on the identity of this person, contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.