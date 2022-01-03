Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man who walked off a job site

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a young man that walked away from a job site. Deputies labeled him an escapee. According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Kamren D. Gautreaux walked away from a job site near Sardis Church Road on January 3, 2022. Deputies say he was last seen around 1:00 p.m.

Gautreaux is described as a white man, about 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weight about 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, white jacket, gray beanie, and blue jeans with holes in the knee area.

Kamren D. Gautreaux Courtesy: Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

If you have any information, please contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124. To read the release from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, click here.