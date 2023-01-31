UPDATE (01/30/2023): On January 30, 2023, authorities confirmed that David Ray Aldridge Jr. was captured and transported to the Union Parish Detention Center for the Distribution of Narcotics.
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating David Ray Aldridge, Jr. Aldridge is a 41-year-old White male, standing at six feet and two inches and weighing 160 pounds. He is frequently around the Downsville and Farmerville areas.
Aldridge is wanted for a felony warrant for Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics (meth). If you have any information on the whereabouts of the subject, please call (318) 368-3124.