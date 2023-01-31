UPDATE (01/30/2023): On January 30, 2023, authorities confirmed that David Ray Aldridge Jr. was captured and transported to the Union Parish Detention Center for the Distribution of Narcotics.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating David Ray Aldridge, Jr. Aldridge is a 41-year-old White male, standing at six feet and two inches and weighing 160 pounds. He is frequently around the Downsville and Farmerville areas.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Aldridge is wanted for a felony warrant for Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics (meth). If you have any information on the whereabouts of the subject, please call (318) 368-3124.