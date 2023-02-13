Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

UPDATE (02/10/2023): On February 10, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Romado Brown surrendered himself to authorities and was charged with the Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Romado Brown. Brown is a 42-year-old Black male standing at five feet and five inches and weighing 135 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Bernice area.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brown is wanted by authorities for the distribution of Schedule II narcotics (meth). If you have any information on the location of Brown, you are urged to contact (318) 368-3124.