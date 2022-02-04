UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a major drug and weapons arrest in Farmerville. According to deputies they were called to the 500 block of John Edwards Road on Thursday February 3, 2022.

Deputies say their search warrant was from an investigation by the Narcotics Division of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say their search allowed them to find about 267 grams of marijuana, marijuana laced products, guns, and about $66,084.00 in U.S. currency.

Deputies tell us they found several firearms, illegal firearms, a large amount of ammunition, body armor, cannabis candy, vape pens, and cannabis vape cartridges were also taken during the search. According to deputies, Tyler Ezell and Nekeidra Mitchell were taken into custody at the home and arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies tell us Ezell was also charged with Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substance.

