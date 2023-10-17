UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, a scam has been circulating Union Parish. An unknown subject has been calling local citizens and claiming to represent the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The unknown subject states that there is a warrant out for your arrest for failure to appear in court. They further claim if you give them your credit card number or get a Green Dot money card, or similar retail money/gift card, they can clear up the matter.

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office states this is a scam, and they would not ask for financial information over the phone. If you have fallen victim to this scam, please call the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.