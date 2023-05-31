UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 8, 2023, Chelsea Brantley was driving to work on US Highway 167 when a semi-truck in front of her exited the road and crashed into Beaver Creek, near Junction City, Louisiana. Brantley immediately notified emergency personnel and stopped to assist the truck driver.

The driver of the truck was unable to get out of the vehicle and was partially submerged in the water with only a few inches of room to breathe. A short time later, the Bernice Fire Department arrived on scene, and Fire Chief Dannye Murphey swam into the cold water to attempt to free the man.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brantley continued to keep the driver calm while Murphey began freeing him, and the truck continued to sink further into the water. Fortunately, the driver was freed in time and transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Every time the call goes off, we put our lives on the line, we don’t know what will happen. This event was something that people went way beyond, and if you hadn’t done what you did this man would have died on the scene. Sheriff Dusty Gates, Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

To honor Chelsea and Chief Murphey’s courageous efforts, they were awarded plaques.