UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 20, 2023, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates promoted two workers with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Captain James Fuller and Detective Sergeant Sam Snyder. Captain Fuller was promoted to Chief Criminal Deputy, and Detective Snyder was named Captain of Patrol.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (pictured left to right: Chief Deputy James Fuller, Sheriff Dusty Gates, Captain Sam Snyder)

The Chief Criminal Deputy’s duty is to supervise the criminal side of the sheriff’s office. Fuller’s career with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office began in 1995. Fuller has held numerous positions, including reserve deputy, patrol deputy, detective, juvenile detective, patrol shift supervisor, and patrol division captain.

Before working at the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Fuller served for four years in corrections in Lincoln Parish and four years in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer. Under Sheriff Gates, Fuller will be the second in command of the Criminal Division.

Fuller’s promotion left a vacancy in the Patrol Division, prompting for the promotion of Detective Sergeant Sam Snyder to Captain of Patrol. Snyder has been in law enforcement for 27 years, including nearly 25 years in uniformed patrol.

In 2018, Snyder became part of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office and has since served as a patrol deputy, patrol supervisor, K-9 Division supervisor, and detective in the Criminal Investigations Division. Snyder will oversee the Patrol Division and continue his job as K-9 Division Co-Coordinator.