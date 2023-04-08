UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Jade Honeycutt. Deputy Honeycutt passed away at her residence on April 8, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Honeycutt served for 10 years at the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office in the Communications Division. Deputy Honeycutt will be remembered for her loving and caring spirit, a great sense of humor, and her love for animals. The arrangements are incomplete and will be shared once they are finalized.

The KTVE/KARD family sends our condolences to the Union Parish community and the family of Deputy Honeycutt during this time.