UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 18, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. announced that funds from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide the state of Louisiana with a total of $11,789,777 to upgrade regional airports throughout the state.

According to officials, Louisiana airports received a total of $70.3 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the fall of 2022. Union Parish, La. will receive a total of $450,000.00 in grants to provide federal funding to a construct taxilane.