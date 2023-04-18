UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 18, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. announced that funds from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide the state of Louisiana with a total of $11,789,777 to upgrade regional airports throughout the state.
According to officials, Louisiana airports received a total of $70.3 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the fall of 2022. Union Parish, La. will receive a total of $450,000.00 in grants to provide federal funding to a construct taxilane.
Airports are the first impression our state makes on businesses and families looking to move here. The infrastructure law allows Louisiana to make our communities attractive for businessesU.S. Senator Bill Cassidy M.D.