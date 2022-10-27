FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 7th annual Union Parish Senior Health fair will take place on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Willie Davis Jr. Recreation center in Farmerville, La. The event will start at 9 AM and end at 1:00 PM.

Participants will access information about community resources and health services that will assist senior citizens in Union Parish. The event will also feature live music, door prizes, food, and fun.



For more information, contact Mindy Barrelle at 318-245-3145 or Shelly Quarles at 318-368-2205.



